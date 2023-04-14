SPC Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 194.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 645,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.