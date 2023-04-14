SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,372. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

