SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
ACHC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. 49,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Acadia Healthcare Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
