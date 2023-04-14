SPC Financial Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 122,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,408 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

