SPC Financial Inc. Sells 21,121 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

VV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.60. 30,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

