SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,677,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,260,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $340.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

