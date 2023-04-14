SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.44. 1,021,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

