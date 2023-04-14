SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.71. 6,466,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.