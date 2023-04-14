SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 227,805 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 678,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,639 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 279,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,346. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

