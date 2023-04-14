SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Castleview Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,736. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.