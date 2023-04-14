SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. 2,533,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,695. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

