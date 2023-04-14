SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

SPTM opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

