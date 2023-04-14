SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 977,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 3,068,288 shares.The stock last traded at $37.20 and had previously closed at $36.90.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Bank ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

