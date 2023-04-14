SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $131,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.95. 52,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,506. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

