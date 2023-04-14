SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $123.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,984. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

