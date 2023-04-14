SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 72,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 196,166 shares.The stock last traded at $33.66 and had previously closed at $33.55.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,108,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 276,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,544 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 761.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

