Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.
Spero Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of SPRO opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.