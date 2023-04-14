Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SPRO opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.