Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.40–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$270.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.35) EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.57 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.