Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.57 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.35) EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.40–$0.35 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $271.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

