Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.