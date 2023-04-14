SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 6.4%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.73. 157,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 695,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after purchasing an additional 451,928 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

