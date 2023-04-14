Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stake Trimmed by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up 12.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 96,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 269,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 118,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.