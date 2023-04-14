Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading 2.9% Higher

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.30. 165,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 818,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock worth $105,491,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

