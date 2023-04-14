Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading 2.9% Higher

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.30. 165,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 818,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock worth $105,491,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
