Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,765 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $29,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.42.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,476. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $147.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

