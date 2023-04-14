Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Star Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Stock Performance

Star Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 35,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,715. Star Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $472.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $648.19 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Star Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Star Group during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Star Group by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.