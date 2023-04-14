Stargate Finance (STG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.94 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002845 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $116.40 million and $34.94 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

