Status Price Reaches $0.0293 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Status has a market cap of $113.26 million and $3.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,742.79 or 1.00001290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,863,054,531 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,866,344,039.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02854014 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,039,543.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.