STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $197.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $215.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NYSE:STE opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

