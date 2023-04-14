STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $197.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $215.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.
STERIS Stock Performance
NYSE:STE opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.
Institutional Trading of STERIS
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
