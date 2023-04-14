Steven A. Brass Purchases 558 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $180.60. 135,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average is $170.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,007,000 after purchasing an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

