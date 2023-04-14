Stifel Nicolaus Trims W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Target Price to $8.00

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.90 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 12.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.