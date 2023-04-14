Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Down 68.6% in March

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on STGYF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Stingray Group stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.81.

