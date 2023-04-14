Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.38. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 178,169 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

