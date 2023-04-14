StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.1 %

AJRD opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

