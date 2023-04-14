StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 287,131 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

