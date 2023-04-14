StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

