StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $96.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flexsteel Industries

In other Flexsteel Industries news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

