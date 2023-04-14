StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $114.64 million, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

