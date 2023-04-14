StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.63 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. Analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

