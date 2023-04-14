StockNews.com Downgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Buy

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.95. 866,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

