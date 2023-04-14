StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
