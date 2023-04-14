StockNews.com Lowers Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nadav Kidron purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,240 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,796.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 318,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 271,559 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,823 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

