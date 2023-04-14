Stratis (STRAX) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $88.26 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,081.05 or 0.06821273 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,086,207 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

