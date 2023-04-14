Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $314.00 Price Target at Barclays

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.45.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

SYK stock opened at $291.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.26. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.