Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Sulzer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $81.03 on Friday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05.

About Sulzer

Sulzer AG engages in the provision of pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, and purification technologies for fluids of all types. It operates through the following segments: Flow Equipment, Services, and Chemtech. The Flow Equipment segment offers pumping solutions specifically engineered for the processes of its customers.

