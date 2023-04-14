Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Sulzer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $81.03 on Friday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05.
About Sulzer
