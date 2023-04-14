Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in March

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SMTOY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.94.
About Sumitomo Electric Industries
