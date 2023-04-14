Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in March

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SMTOY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

