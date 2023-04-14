Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Upgrades Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Outperform

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.43.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 79.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

