Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.65

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 94172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

