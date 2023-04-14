Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $185.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $193.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

