Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stake Trimmed by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after acquiring an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after buying an additional 4,300,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,328,000 after buying an additional 786,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,738,000 after buying an additional 458,496 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,741,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $55.63.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.