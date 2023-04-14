Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.38. 1,118,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,805,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

